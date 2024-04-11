The Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Is Here To Reignite Your Passionate Netflix Affair

Dear reader, does star-crossed romance ever go out of style? Apparently not, based on the rabid response to Netflix's ever-popular "Bridgerton" series that's now set to debut its third torrid season. By now, even those who don't watch the streaming phenomenon can't help but feel intimately familiar with the politics of the Ton, their fondness for extravagant parties, and the heartrending tendency for even the most different of friends — and oftentimes even enemies — to fall hopelessly in lust love with each other.

That's the main theme of the season 3 trailer, newly released by Netflix this morning. It's actually been quite some time since season 2 came and went in March of 2022, which centered on the roguish Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his fiery attraction to Kate Sheffield (Simone Ashley), and the familiar voiceover narration is keenly aware of that fact. Season 3 looks set to up the drama and stakes even higher than in years past, this time putting Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her efforts to take a husband in the spotlight ... even though we all know she's still reeling from the hurtful words of her longtime secret crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) from the previous season.

Naturally, there's only one way a storyline like this could end. Check out the new trailer at the link above!