The Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Is Here To Reignite Your Passionate Netflix Affair
Dear reader, does star-crossed romance ever go out of style? Apparently not, based on the rabid response to Netflix's ever-popular "Bridgerton" series that's now set to debut its third torrid season. By now, even those who don't watch the streaming phenomenon can't help but feel intimately familiar with the politics of the Ton, their fondness for extravagant parties, and the heartrending tendency for even the most different of friends — and oftentimes even enemies — to fall hopelessly in
lust love with each other.
That's the main theme of the season 3 trailer, newly released by Netflix this morning. It's actually been quite some time since season 2 came and went in March of 2022, which centered on the roguish Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his fiery attraction to Kate Sheffield (Simone Ashley), and the familiar voiceover narration is keenly aware of that fact. Season 3 looks set to up the drama and stakes even higher than in years past, this time putting Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her efforts to take a husband in the spotlight ... even though we all know she's still reeling from the hurtful words of her longtime secret crush Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) from the previous season.
Naturally, there's only one way a storyline like this could end. Check out the new trailer at the link above!
Bridgerton returns for a two-part season
You know what they say about sticks and stones, but sometimes words really can hurt you. Poor Penelope Featherington learned that the hard way back in season 2, but she's back and more determined than ever to mend her broken heart and find herself a husband. The only problem is that her best chance of help in that endeavor happens to be, well, who else but Colin Bridgerton? Countless romance novels have used a premise about former friends possibly turning into lovers in order to jump headfirst into tales of passion and intrigue, but there's nothing quite like the "Bridgerton" approach to even the most well-worn tropes of the genre.
Season 3 comes from Shonda Rhimes' producing company Shondaland and new showrunner/writer Jess Brownell, who's taking over from Chris van Dusen after his work on the prior two seasons of the series. The new season will reportedly follow the events of author Julia Quinn's "Romancing Mister Bridgerton" novel, the fourth book of eight total that have provided the rough roadmap for the Netflix series (and its "Queen Charlotte" spin-off, of course). Fans can expect much of the core cast to reprise their roles for this next batch of episodes, though it was previously reported that Phoebe Dynevor would not return. New additions, however, include Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon.
"Bridgerton" season 3 will be released on Netflix in two separate parts: the first four episodes on May 16, 2024, followed by the final four on June 13, 2024.