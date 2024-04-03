Cool Stuff: BoxLunch Has Awesome X-Men '97 Gear For All The Marvel Mutant Fans

For those looking to keep warm, there's a hoodie featuring a nicely embroidered "X-Men '97" logo along with the entire mutant team together. Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, Beast, and Bishop are posing with Magneto as their new leader and new mutant recruit Roberto da Costa, aka Sunspot, among their ranks. The hoodie utilizes the prominent blue and yellow color combination that defines the X-Men visual style, as well as a touch of gray for the actual hood. The only thing missing is a red and black "X" somewhere.

For Wolverine fans, you can get cozy like Logan with this black crewneck sweatshirt. The entire chest design with Wolverine, his name, and the "X-Men '97" logo is embroidered on the shirt. Like the hoodie, it's soft and utilizes the X-Men color scheme, with a little bit of red tossed in with the blue and yellow.

BoxLunch sent over both the hoodie and crewneck sweatshirt ahead of their release, and I'm pleased to report that the inside is so comfy. Plus, the embroidery is fantastically detailed, and all of the characters have been meticulously recreated on each piece of clothing.

Finally, if you find yourself battling the elements, whether they're brought about by Storm or not, this "X-Men '97" bomber jacket features a stylized title and color blocked sleeves. Like a school varsity jacket, it has button snaps, pockets, and striped ribbing. What better way to protect yourself from the cold?