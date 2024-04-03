Cool Stuff: BoxLunch Has Awesome X-Men '97 Gear For All The Marvel Mutant Fans
Marvel Animation is in the middle of the first season of "X-Men '97," its triumphant series revival of the beloved "X-Men: The Animated Series" that was a staple of Saturday morning cartoons in the '90s, cementing the vibrantly colorful versions of Marvel's mutants in the imaginations of millions across the globe. With the likes of Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, Beast, and Magneto making such a big comeback, it goes without saying that the mutant merchandise is out in full force. On top of the new "X-Men '97" action figures from Hasbro's Marvel Legends line bringing the goods, there's a new line of gear celebrating the superhero team too.
BoxLunch has a new line of hoodies, t-shirts, tanktops, and much more featuring the animated characters of "X-Men '97" in their radiant wardrobes. Whether you want to celebrate the entire squad of mutants or focus on your favorite member of the team, there's something out there for you to wear while you're out and about.
Keep it cozy
For those looking to keep warm, there's a hoodie featuring a nicely embroidered "X-Men '97" logo along with the entire mutant team together. Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, Beast, and Bishop are posing with Magneto as their new leader and new mutant recruit Roberto da Costa, aka Sunspot, among their ranks. The hoodie utilizes the prominent blue and yellow color combination that defines the X-Men visual style, as well as a touch of gray for the actual hood. The only thing missing is a red and black "X" somewhere.
For Wolverine fans, you can get cozy like Logan with this black crewneck sweatshirt. The entire chest design with Wolverine, his name, and the "X-Men '97" logo is embroidered on the shirt. Like the hoodie, it's soft and utilizes the X-Men color scheme, with a little bit of red tossed in with the blue and yellow.
BoxLunch sent over both the hoodie and crewneck sweatshirt ahead of their release, and I'm pleased to report that the inside is so comfy. Plus, the embroidery is fantastically detailed, and all of the characters have been meticulously recreated on each piece of clothing.
Finally, if you find yourself battling the elements, whether they're brought about by Storm or not, this "X-Men '97" bomber jacket features a stylized title and color blocked sleeves. Like a school varsity jacket, it has button snaps, pockets, and striped ribbing. What better way to protect yourself from the cold?
T-shirts for the whole team
For the X-Men fans who are looking to celebrate their love of one particular mutant, BoxLunch has you covered there too. There are a variety of t-shirts and tanktops for men and women featuring most of the main members of the team, from Beast to Wolverine and everyone in between, including the Sentinels. Check out some of them here:
The links above focus on the men and women t-shirts that have comic panel-inspired artwork and some of the name graphics taken from the iconic opening credits, but if you check out the entire X-Men collection at BoxLunch, you'll find an even bigger collection of t-shirts featuring each of the characters.