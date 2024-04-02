One Of The Funniest Guys Alive Is Getting An HBO Series, As He Deserves

Tim Robinson's unmistakable brand of cringe-comedy humor is setting its sights on its next victim(s), but rest assured — we're all trying to find the guy who did this. That "guy" would probably be all of us who gleefully devoured Netflix's sketch series "I Think You Should Leave" and vaulted the comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" actor to the cream of the crop, turning the worst fictional societal monster this side of Larry David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" into a ratings juggernaut. We have absolutely no regrets whatsoever.

In one of the wisest comedy decisions made in recent memory, HBO has now decided that it wants in on the Tim Robinson business. You'll undoubtedly want to put his latest production on your radar, titled "The Chair Company." According to Deadline, this new series has been given the go-ahead for a half-hour pilot episode that's executive produced by, written by, and starring Robinson. He'll be joined on the creative side by his frequent collaborator Zach Kanin, who will also co-write and executive produce the project. The report briefly describes the premise of the series as:

"[...] after an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy."

Does that kind of sound like a hilarious sketch of "I Think You Should Leave" writ large and taken to its most absurd conclusion? Absolutely. Does this have both our curiosity and attention? You better believe it.