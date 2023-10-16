One Curb Your Enthusiasm Actor Loathed Larry David At First

It's not a huge surprise to hear that there are people out there who don't like Larry David. After all, the guy's built a whole persona for himself as a grouchy old man, someone who goes back and forth between annoyance at social conventions and a fierce defender of the ones he agrees with. TV Larry will refuse to give his condolences to a woman who lost her father two years ago because he believed the "sorry window" had already closed, but he will yell at you if you park your car outside the lines. Larry is a complicated man with a strong yet questionable moral code, and that's not everyone's cup of tea.

Such was originally the case for Richard Lewis, the actor, writer and comedian who's starred in every season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" so far. Talking to The Spectator in early 2023, he revealed that he first met Larry at summer camp when they were 12. "I disliked him intensely," he explained. "He was cocky, he was arrogant. When we played baseball, I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch-rivals. I couldn't wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I'm sure he felt the same way."

They would, of course, grow to become lifelong friends, but that over-the-top antagonism has never quite left them, on or off the show. "He knows the buttons I have emotionally,' he said. "When he teases me on his show it's exactly what he'll do in real life."