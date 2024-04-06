How Many Words Really Make Up The Dune Movies' Fictional Fremen Language

Quite a bit of work goes into making the worlds of science fiction and fantasy films feel lived-in and "real" enough for the audience to suspend their disbelief. One of the best ways to add some authenticity to a fictional world is to add a constructed language (often called a "conlang") with a few words or phrases to pepper in with the regular dialogue. Conlangs have been around forever, like the languages that author J.R.R. Tolkien created for his "Lord of the Rings" books and the Klingon language created for the "Star Trek" franchise, helping fans really get into these fictional worlds. Frank Herbert's "Dune" novels contained a few words from the language Chakobsa, spoken by the Indigenous people of Arrakis, the Fremen, but there wasn't quite enough there to use reliably in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two." That's where linguists (and married couple) David and Jessie Peterson came in, developing a grammatical structure and vocabulary for Chakobsa for the actors to speak that would actually sound like a language and not just some random sounds cobbled together.

Language can really make a huge impact on a film in many ways — heck, even star Timothée Chalamet and Villeneuve spoke French for the duration of the shoot because it gave them "a bubble" of privacy and comfort! But how far did the Petersons go with regard to creating a real Chaksoba language with a functional vocabulary? The two spoke to reporters for several trades to promote "Dune: Part Two," and their contributions are truly impressive.