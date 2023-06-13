Pixar's Elemental Recruited A Game Of Thrones Vet To Create A Brand-New Language

If you're someone who loves fictional languages like Quenya and Sindarin from J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings," or you tend to speak Klingon at fan conventions, you might want to check out Pixar's upcoming film "Elemental." Didn't expect a "conlang" (constructed language) in an animated film? It's not the first. David J. Peterson, who created the new language, was also responsible for Kumandran, the language of Kumandra in Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon." Another language he is responsible for making is the Dothraki tongue from "Game of Thrones." Oh, and High Valyrian and its offshoots, Mag Nuk for the Giants, and a number of others. Peterson even created Chakobsa, Sardaukar, and House Atreides' sign language for "Dune."

So how does he fit into "Elemental?" Peterson created the language of "Firish" for the Fire elemental immigrants in the Fire Town section of Elemental City. If you're not familiar with the premise, "Elemental" features a city full of people made of different elements. Water people settled first, with Earth following them. Cloud people came next, and finally, Fire people. The newest residents have settled in one area, which is full of shops like that of Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and her parents, Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) and Cinder (Shila Ommi). Their native language is Firish, and that required Peterson's expertise. According to a tweet from Disney Animation Promos, Firish is "based on fire sounds that represent Ember['s] family's native tongue."