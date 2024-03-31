If You Liked Godzilla X Kong, You Should Check Out These Monster Movies

Adam Wingard's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" features an epic team-up between the legendary beasts, Godzilla and Kong, underlining the necessity to push aside a millennia-spanning feud to tackle an even greater threat. Firmly rooted in the perspective of the monsters, where most of the storytelling stems from nonverbal, evocative visuals (which are also cool as heck), "Godzilla x Kong" understands the appeal of the monster movie genre — it's pure spectacle that often tugs at the heartstrings. While it cannot get much simpler than that, the film does a commendable job of pitting two giants against a villain scorned, whose motivations culminate in destroying the world without a second thought about the cost of such an act.

The monster movie franchise is as gargantuan as the beasts that are featured in it, spanning back to 1933's "King Kong," which kickstarted a cultural phenomenon that still feels fresh and fun to this day. Although the vast number of MonsterVerse films are all worth checking out, we will be looking at all kinds of monsters for this list — after all, the term "kaiju" translates to "strange creature," referring to all creatures with a preternatural origin. While some fictional monsters are inherently malevolent or benevolent, others are neutral, even if their actions might seem antagonistic when measured against the yardstick of human perception.

Let's look at some monster movies that you might enjoy after watching "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," selected based on epic monster team-ups, mashups, or just the presence of a supernatural force too baffling for human comprehension.