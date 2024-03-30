Star Wars' Hayden Christensen Ruined A Lot Of Pants While Filming Episode II

There is an episode of "SpongeBob SquarePants" wherein SpongeBob makes a clown of himself by ripping his pants while trying to pick up a measly stick while "training" on the beach with friends Sandy and Larry. When everyone laughs with him rather than at him, Spongebob rolls with it.

Of course, this being SpongeBob, he takes things too far. He starts ripping one pair of pants after another for a laugh until everyone at the underwater beach is annoyed and eventually disgusted by him — even his ripped pants take consciousness and abandon the poor sponge. The episode ends with SpongeBob singing a phenomenal song about his ripping his pants costing him his friends, and everyone forgives him.

What does SpongeBob have to do with "Star Wars"? Usually very little. Stephen Hillenburg's masterpiece is lighter on pop culture references than most of its contemporaries. But they do have something in common (beyond the use of time travel). Much like SpongeBob, Hayden Christensen ripped several pairs of pants while making "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones."