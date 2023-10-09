The Two Stunts They Wouldn't Let Mark Hamill Do In Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

Most actors want to do their own stunts. Sometimes it's an ego thing, sometimes it's because they want moviegoers to see their face during a wild stunt to help with audience emersion (lookin' at you, Tom Cruise), and sometimes it's a combination of the two. The younger the actor is, the more they're likely to push to do as much on camera as possible, and that was certainly the case for Mark Hamill when he was making what, at the time, was thought to be the final "Star Wars" movie to feature Luke Skywalker, "Return of the Jedi."

During an interview for John Phillip Peecher's "Star Wars — The Making Of Return Of The Jedi" in 1983, director Richard Marquand revealed there were two notable moments during production when he forced a stunt double to take Hamill's place. One of them was during the shoot in the desert near Yuma, Arizona, for the scene where Luke is about to be sacrificed to the almighty Sarlacc. Turns out, the desert sands weren't the sturdiest foundation to film on and most of the crew had to be tethered to the sets, including Jabba's barge and the prisoner skiff holding Luke, Han, and Chewie.

The plank that Luke walks extends over a legitimately massive drop, which is why Marquand wouldn't let Hamill step foot on it. Anytime you see Hamill on the plank in the film, it's on a more controlled, locked-down set that isn't shakily hanging over a cliff. Marquand explained: