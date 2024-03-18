How To Watch Bob Marley: One Love At Home
Musical biopics have taken on something of a stranglehold among Hollywood studios in recent years, no doubt buoyed by the eye-popping performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" back in 2018. Ever since, we've watched beloved singers and bands receive their own dramatizations on the silver screen, from Elton John in the sneakily great "Rocketman" to Baz Luhrmann's fever-dream epic "Elvis" to the recent news that the Beatles would be getting the "Avengers" treatment in the near future.
In the midst of all this hoopla came "Bob Marley: One Love," a film only tepidly received by critics (based on its Rotten Tomatoes score, at least) but one that proved to be a hit among audiences. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the famous Jamaican singer, musician, and activist, the biopic proved to be a winner at the box office and further established its lead as one of our more versatile performers today. (If you haven't seen 2020's "One Night in Miami" yet, in which Ben-Adir portrayed Malcolm X with an incredible sense of grace and melancholy, you should do so immediately.) In short, "One Love" defied the odds of its January release and has now set itself up for what should be a very profitable transition to home media.
Paramount has now announced that the film will be made available to purchase and rent on digital platforms on March 19, 2024. Even better, the studio is continuing its commitment to physical media by announcing the film's release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this year — complete with a bounty of bonus features. Read on for all the details!
Bob Marley: One Love comes to digital and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD
Consider this a homecoming fit for the king of reggae. After trouncing its competition at the box office (including the woeful "Madame Web"), "Bob Marley: One Love" is set to continue its reign for viewers at home. In addition to its release on all major digital platforms, the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed biopic is also gearing up for its debut on home media. Be sure to mark down May 28, 2024, on your calendar, as that's when Paramount will make the film available to purchase on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.
Additionally, those who purchase the film either physically or digitally will also gain access to "more than 50 minutes of in-depth, behind-the-scenes interviews and footage," according to the Paramount press release. These include:
- Becoming Bob Marley — Go inside the making of a legend and see Kingsley Ben-Adir transform himself into the iconic Bob Marley to capture the musician's essence.
- The Story: Bringing Bob Marley's Story to Life — See how filmmakers structured the film around Bob's music, message, and family.
- The Cast — Sit down with the actors including Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch as they discuss their process.
- On Location: Jamaica and England — Discover where Bob Marley lived and created some of his best music, from the beaches of Jamaica to the streets of London.
- The Band — Explore the real-life musicians involved throughout the making of the film, including some family members of the original Wailers.
- 8 Extended and Deleted Scenes
Celebrate the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love, peace, and unity. In "One Love," discover Bob Marley's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music that changed the world.