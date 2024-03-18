How To Watch Bob Marley: One Love At Home

Musical biopics have taken on something of a stranglehold among Hollywood studios in recent years, no doubt buoyed by the eye-popping performance of "Bohemian Rhapsody" back in 2018. Ever since, we've watched beloved singers and bands receive their own dramatizations on the silver screen, from Elton John in the sneakily great "Rocketman" to Baz Luhrmann's fever-dream epic "Elvis" to the recent news that the Beatles would be getting the "Avengers" treatment in the near future.

In the midst of all this hoopla came "Bob Marley: One Love," a film only tepidly received by critics (based on its Rotten Tomatoes score, at least) but one that proved to be a hit among audiences. Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the famous Jamaican singer, musician, and activist, the biopic proved to be a winner at the box office and further established its lead as one of our more versatile performers today. (If you haven't seen 2020's "One Night in Miami" yet, in which Ben-Adir portrayed Malcolm X with an incredible sense of grace and melancholy, you should do so immediately.) In short, "One Love" defied the odds of its January release and has now set itself up for what should be a very profitable transition to home media.

Paramount has now announced that the film will be made available to purchase and rent on digital platforms on March 19, 2024. Even better, the studio is continuing its commitment to physical media by announcing the film's release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD later this year — complete with a bounty of bonus features. Read on for all the details!