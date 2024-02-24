Bob Marley: One Love Passes $100 Million At The Box Office In 10 Days
Movie theaters have had a rough start to the year, but amid the sparse February release slate "Bob Marley: One Love" has found the stage it needed. The biopic from director Reinaldo Marcus Green has passed the $100 million mark at the box office in 10 days, including a record-breaking opening in Jamaica. The film has also held on to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office in its second weekend, fending off fresh competition from "Drive-Away Dolls," "Ordinary Angels," and "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba."
10 days into its theatrical run, "One Love" has grossed $61.4 million domestically and $39.7 million overseas for a total of $101.1 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's now looking at a second weekend in the region of $13-14 million at the domestic box office, which even on the low end equates to a very respectable 53% hold.
Music biopics have been on a bit of a hot streak since "Bohemian Rhapsody" dominated the box office in 2018, and "Bob Marley: One Love" looks set to continue the trend. The movie received mixed reviews from critics (it has a score of just 42% on Rotten Tomatoes) but it's been warmly received by audiences, who awarded it an A CinemaScore. It may also be enjoying a seasonal boost thanks to a release date timed for Black History Month; THR reports that Black moviegoers made up 43% of opening night ticket buyers.
Dolls, demons, and angels
In second place at the box office this weekend is "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training," the latest theatrically-released episode of the fiercely popular anime series, which is set for a $10.8 million opening weekend after grossing $5.5 million on Friday from 1,949 locations.
The "Demon Slayer" franchise blew the box office away in 2020 with the feature film release "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train," which made $453 million worldwide and was the second-highest grossing release of that pandemic-afflicted year. The majority of those ticket sales came from the anime's home country of Japan, but "Demon Slayer" has a strong foothold in the United States as well — as these opening numbers for "To the Hashira Training" demonstrate.
Third place goes to "Ordinary Angels," a true story-inspired drama starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson. It's a faith-based film (though IndieWire notes that it's "one that places its faith in people instead of a higher power") and those have found a solid footing at the North American box office, with last year's "Sound of Freedom" being the most prominent example. Audiences are satisfied, with exit polls giving "Ordinary Angels" a perfect A+ CinemaScore, and the film is projected to gross $6.5 million in its opening weekend.
The news isn't so good for "Drive-Away Dolls," the new black comedy crime caper from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, which is on track for an opening weekend of just $2.5 million from 2,250 theaters. That will put it in fifth place, just below a dismal second weekend for "Madame Web," which Deadline reports is on track to drop 64% for a second weekend of around $5.56 million.