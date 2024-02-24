Bob Marley: One Love Passes $100 Million At The Box Office In 10 Days

Movie theaters have had a rough start to the year, but amid the sparse February release slate "Bob Marley: One Love" has found the stage it needed. The biopic from director Reinaldo Marcus Green has passed the $100 million mark at the box office in 10 days, including a record-breaking opening in Jamaica. The film has also held on to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office in its second weekend, fending off fresh competition from "Drive-Away Dolls," "Ordinary Angels," and "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba."

10 days into its theatrical run, "One Love" has grossed $61.4 million domestically and $39.7 million overseas for a total of $101.1 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It's now looking at a second weekend in the region of $13-14 million at the domestic box office, which even on the low end equates to a very respectable 53% hold.

Music biopics have been on a bit of a hot streak since "Bohemian Rhapsody" dominated the box office in 2018, and "Bob Marley: One Love" looks set to continue the trend. The movie received mixed reviews from critics (it has a score of just 42% on Rotten Tomatoes) but it's been warmly received by audiences, who awarded it an A CinemaScore. It may also be enjoying a seasonal boost thanks to a release date timed for Black History Month; THR reports that Black moviegoers made up 43% of opening night ticket buyers.