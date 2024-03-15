Here's Where You Can Stream The New Season Of Doctor Who

Head's up, Whovians! "Doctor Who" fans have been enjoying an embarrassment of riches lately, including (but not limited to) the casting of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, the grand return of acclaimed writer/director Russell T. Davies into the "Doctor Who" fold, and even the surprise appearance of beloved franchise actor David Tennant in that 60th anniversary special. But arguably the biggest development was saved for last, when we found out that BBC and Disney would be teaming up to bring the classic series to an even bigger global platform through Disney+ streaming (outside of our good friends in the U.K. and Ireland, at least).

Now, in a new announcement, Disney has revealed the official premiere date for the upcoming and widely-anticipated season. Mark your calendars and clear your schedules for Friday, May 10 2024 at 7:00 p.m. EDT. The festivities will actually begin with a re-airing of the Christmas special "The Church on Ruby Road" that originally debuted in December of 2023, followed by two brand-new episodes. For those reading this from across the pond, you'll want to note the UK timing of Saturday, May 11, at 12:00 a.m. GMT, when the season airs on BBC iPlayer followed by BBC One. As a filthy Yank, none of those words make any real sense to me, so you're all on your own if the Disney press release somehow forgot to fact-check itself for the benefit of you Brits.

