How To Watch Madame Web At Home
After crashing and burning at the box office, becoming the subject of multiple jokes at its expense during the Academy Awards, and even driving its own main star to completely disassociate herself from anything to do with it, "Madame Web" admirably lived up to its billing as 2024's heir apparent to the "Morbius" debacle. (Presumably, Sony has learned their lesson from last time and won't be re-releasing the film so it can bomb in theaters twice.) These sorts of high-profile flops don't come around very often, even as the superhero bubble seems to have well and truly burst in recent years, so I'm being sincere when I say I hope we all thoroughly enjoyed the phenomenon of society coming together to good-naturedly clown on one misguided movie in particular.
But the fun doesn't have to end just yet! "Madame Web" might as well be the movie that the term "guilty pleasure" was invented for, based on /Film's rather tepid review by Witney Seibold, so we all have yet another chance to experience the time-traveling chaos all over again. After wrapping up its theatrical rollout with some genuinely dire numbers, the Spidey-adjacent prequel/spin-off/origin story is now available for, ah, "fans" (for lack of a better term) to purchase or rent on digital PVOD platforms. Read on for all the details!
How to watch Madame Web at home (if, you know, you're into that sort of thing)
Far be it for anyone to dictate how others should spend their hard-earned dollars but, I mean, are you sure you want to relive the madness of "Madame Web" all over again? If the answer to that question remains an unmitigated "Hell yeah," then more (spider) power to you! Of course, for anyone who wants to get an early jump on the inevitable argument that "Madame Web" is actually some sort of misunderstood masterpiece or something, well, this is your time to shine. In addition to making its digital debut today on platforms such as Amazon, Google, iTunes, and more, Sony is also packing digital copies with all sorts of bonus features. These include:
- Gag Reel
- Easter Eggs
- Oracle Of The Page
- Fight Like A Spider
- Future Vision
- Casting The Web
- Deleted Scene
Additionally, the studio also released a snazzy new special features preview, which you can check out below. But don't wait! These digital editions will be flying off those digital shelves faster than you can say, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died."
Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.