How To Watch Madame Web At Home

After crashing and burning at the box office, becoming the subject of multiple jokes at its expense during the Academy Awards, and even driving its own main star to completely disassociate herself from anything to do with it, "Madame Web" admirably lived up to its billing as 2024's heir apparent to the "Morbius" debacle. (Presumably, Sony has learned their lesson from last time and won't be re-releasing the film so it can bomb in theaters twice.) These sorts of high-profile flops don't come around very often, even as the superhero bubble seems to have well and truly burst in recent years, so I'm being sincere when I say I hope we all thoroughly enjoyed the phenomenon of society coming together to good-naturedly clown on one misguided movie in particular.

But the fun doesn't have to end just yet! "Madame Web" might as well be the movie that the term "guilty pleasure" was invented for, based on /Film's rather tepid review by Witney Seibold, so we all have yet another chance to experience the time-traveling chaos all over again. After wrapping up its theatrical rollout with some genuinely dire numbers, the Spidey-adjacent prequel/spin-off/origin story is now available for, ah, "fans" (for lack of a better term) to purchase or rent on digital PVOD platforms. Read on for all the details!