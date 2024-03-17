What Happened To Jamie Actor Danielle Harris From The Halloween Movies?

Six years after "Halloween III: Season of the Witch" had disappointed at the box office, largely because (at John Carpenter's insistence) it told a wholly new story rather than being a direct sequel, executive producer Moustapha Akkad insisted on a return to Michael Myers as a flesh-and-blood killer, buying out Carpenter and producer Debra Hill's share of the rights. Now in control of the sequel, yet unable to convince Jamie Lee Curtis to return, he solicited a script by Alan B. McElroy centered on Laurie Strode's daughter, named Jamie in tribute. Auditioning in New York for a production originally set to be in California (but moved to Utah for economy's sake), Danielle Harris scored the role.

It was her first movie, and as she tells it, "They wanted to hear me scream and see if I could cry. That is what got me the job. That was it." She beat out a young Melissa Joan Hart (who would go on to "Clarissa Explains It All" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch") for the role, which probably worked out for the best, as Hart's conservative Christian faith as an adult might not have led her to embrace the horror fan community the way Harris has in the years since. At the time, she didn't think as much about the horror elements specifically. It was another story for the adults on set, especially when it came to the rooftop scene in "Halloween 4," but they made sure she never knew.

"Halloween 4" left the door open for Harris' Jamie to become the next killer in the series (check out the sequel's ending explained here), but it didn't exactly work out that way.