The Fall Guy Moment That 'Deeply' Moved Hannah Waddingham [SXSW 2024]

Hollywood stunt people are a breed apart. They look at a skyscraper, and wonder what floor from which they could plummet onto an airbag. They encounter a ravine, and instantly want to hop astride a motorcycle and jump it. They see a fellow stunt performer get blasted with fire extinguishers after being set ablaze, and think to themselves, "I could've stayed on fire longer than that." They're wild folk, and they can make the kind of movie magic you'll savor for a lifetime.

For movie lovers, stunt people like Dar Robinson, Vic Armstrong, and Evelyn Finley are as legendary as the stars they doubled. Among casual moviegoers, however, they aren't nearly as appreciated as they should be. So when films like Richard Rush's "The Stunt Man," Hal Needham's "Hooper," or David Leitch's forthcoming "The Fall Guy" (based on the classic 1980s TV series starring Lee Majors) crash into theaters, you hope more people realize just how integral these daredevils are to the greatness of our favorite movies (and that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science will finally add an Oscars category for excellence in stunt performance).

According to reviews from the movie's 2024 SXSW Film Festival premiere (including a rave from /Film's Jacob Hall), "The Fall Guy" is a raucous, surprisingly sentimental love letter to stunt performers. As an ardent admirer of these hellions, I can't wait to see it myself. Until then, it's heartening to hear from the picture's cast and crew that, even though they've been around more than a few film sets in their careers, they've gained a new respect for the people who, per the show's theme song, "made Redford such a star."