The Quibi Horror Series You Never Watched Is Back, In Actual Movie Form

Once upon a time, a bunch of disgustingly wealthy entertainment executives got together with a dream — a dream that answers the question, "What if people consumed film and TV in short segments like a TikTok playlist, but on a brand new platform that no one is going to pay to use with a bananas ridiculous name?" The result was Quibi, a short-form streaming platform that went as quickly as it came, shutting down after only seven months of operation and hemorrhaging over a billion dollars from investors.

The downfall of Quibi rivals that of fellow colossal "good idea on paper but never gonna happen in execution" entertainment failure, MoviePass, but came with the depressing caveat that Quibi actually produced a huge chunk of *content* that was now at risk of being drop-kicked into the unstreamable void of tax write-off and nothingness unless other platforms stepped in to save them. Fortunately, some of the best projects to come from Quibi have found homes elsewhere, like "The Most Dangerous Game" series moving to The Roku Channel. And now, the horror series "The Stranger," which went largely unseen, is being recut into a feature-length movie for Hulu.

Written and directed by Veena Sud ("The Lie," "Seven Seconds," "The Killing"), "The Stranger" stars genre favorite Maika Monroe ("It Follows," "The Guest," "Longlegs"), Dane DeHaan ("The Staircase," "Oppenheimer), and Avan Jogia ("Now Apocalypse," "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City"), in an unsettling thriller about a rideshare driver named Clare (Monroe) who is thrust into a 12-hour fight for her life after she picks up Carl (DeHaan), the passenger from hell. The film's official press release states, "The thriller takes you on an escalating journey that underscores the power of justified female rage and vengeance."