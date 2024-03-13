The Fall Guy's Adorable Dog Was Ryan Gosling's Tribute To A Real-Life Pooch [SXSW 2024]

As a rule, we here at /Film try not to pit icons against each other. That said, "Anatomy of a Fall" breakout star Messi better watch his tail because he's not the only movie dog poised to win over hearts and minds at theaters these days.

By all accounts, "The Fall Guy" is an excellent and entertaining ode to stunt performers and blue-collar workers everywhere. (For much more on that, check out /Film's review by Jacob Hall here.) But as much as the film is designed around the appeal of genuine movie stars like Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, may we never sleep on the novelty and appeal of a lovable dog character making an appearance in the middle of all the action, too. Look no further than the mainstream success of "John Wick," after all, although this time it's safe to say that animal lovers need not fear any grisly fates. That turns out to be a tool that director David Leitch made sure to take full advantage of alongside everything else at his disposal, based on the recent avalanche of glowing reactions out of its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

During a Q&A session following the screening attended by /Film, Gosling revealed this plotline had a deeply personal connection to him, thanks to a four-legged friend he once had in his life: "Eva [Mendes, Gosling's wife] used to have a dog named Hugo, who was a Belgian Malinois who was an attack dog. And he only spoke French. He's passed now, so this is my homage to him. I miss that dude." As you can imagine, the festival crowd erupted into a collective "Awwww" at that anecdote, only making the actor and the movie overall all the more endearing.