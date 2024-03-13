The Bad Batch Season 3 Just Delivered A Star Wars Rebels Clone Trooper Reunion

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 6 and episode 7, "Infiltration" and "Extraction."

This week brought two brand new episodes of "The Bad Batch," a larger story in the context of the season's overarching narrative. Though the Bad Batch features prominently in these two episodes, dozens of other Clones take center stage as we learn that Captain Rex has been building an entire cadre of Clones to fight the Empire. Rex has even managed to catch one of the mysterious Clone sleeper agents created by the Empire alive. Unable to get any information out of him, however, Rex and his crew have no idea there's a homing beacon inside the Clone, leading the Empire right to them.

Meanwhile, the Bad Batch answers Rex's call, unaware they're being hunted as well. As more and more Clones on both sides of the conflict arrive at Rex's secret hideout, the stakes increase, and the outcome becomes less and less clear.

But as the various Clones assemble, there are three names in particular that should be instantly recognizable to fans as those who played a prominent role in "Star Wars Rebels," giving us a brand new reunion.