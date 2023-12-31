Star Wars Rebels Had To Completely Re-Stage A Confrontational Scene In The Finale

"Star Wars Rebels" is one of the best things to happen to "Star Wars" since the release of "The Empire Strikes Back." The animated series built on the success of the "Clone Wars" TV show to expand the lore of the galaxy far, far away and fill in gaps in the story, all while telling a classic adventure tale.

"Rebels" follows the crew of the Ghost as they go from making their way through the galaxy doing odd jobs to helping kickstart the Rebel Alliance. At its core, it is a pure "Star Wars" adventure, with a pair of Jedi, a scoundrel, a rusty old ship, and plenty of formidable enemies, but it's also much more than that. The show brought closure to the stories started in "The Clone Wars" by bringing back Maul for an exciting final duel, and by giving Rex one last fight (one actually worth fighting), yet it also changed everything we knew about the Force and the franchise at large.

Sure, "Rebels" had its flaws, especially at first when DisneyXD didn't know what kind of show it had on its hands and executives asked for silly additions. Eventually, however, it became one of the most emotionally mature, dramatically complex stories in the "Star Wars" universe, leading up to a phenomenal finale that delivered plenty of classic "Star Wars" action — but again, it took some work getting there.

Speaking with IGN in 2018, "Rebels" co-creator Dave Filoni talked about tweaking and re-tweaking scenes in the series' final episodes until late in the production process. "There was a previous version of Ruhk's confrontation [with Zeb] that I just thought didn't really go anywhere, and it didn't play out right and it didn't feel special," he said. "It felt like something we'd always seen before, so we completely re-staged that portion of it."