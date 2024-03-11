An Avatar: The Last Airbender Episode Features Aang Dressed Like Other Anime Heroes

I'm not blowing any minds by saying that "Avatar: The Last Airbender" took a lot of influence from anime. The characters are drawn in a way that they'd look right at home in an anime, but sometimes, the series' influences manifested more specifically. For instance, the season 1 spirit Hei Bai was inspired by the monstrous Angels from the classic mecha anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion." Jet, the anti-heroic leader of the Freedom Fighters, is likewise modeled on Spike Spiegel from "Cowboy Bebop" (and they share similar "unclear" death scenes). Since "Avatar" aired on Nickelodeon, Jet chews on a wheat thread instead of cigarettes like Spike.

These anime allusions aren't limited to supporting characters, either. In the season 3 episode "Nightmares and Daydreams," our hero — Avatar Aang — imagines himself facing the worst of the worst — Fire Lord Ozai. Neither hero nor villain are wearing their usual threads and across the dreams, they change appearance. With Ozai, it makes sense; Aang hasn't seen his adversary in person yet and his imagination is running wild.

Aang's outfits, though, are inspired by costumes from other animes (albeit still in Aang's usual Air Nomad colors of orange and yellow). In the first dream, Aang is dressed like Goku from "Dragon Ball," with spikey hair and a martial arts gi. In the second, he's dressed like Vash the Stampede from "Trigun" — he has spiky hair standing straight up and a turtleneck duster flowing down past his ankles. Dream-Aang doesn't have Vash's shades, but he does have the earrings.

For me, these homages invite more than just skin-deep comparisons.