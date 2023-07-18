Why Avatar: The Last Airbender's Most Controversial Moment Happened (And Why People Are Still Arguing About It)

It's been 15 years since "Avatar: The Last Airbender" closed out with the four-part finale "Sozin's Comet." "Avatar" is a show that just got better and better as it went on, and the finale has some of its highest highs and was acclaimed as a satisfying conclusion that met atmospheric expectations. But there is one sticking point for controversy and it's a pretty big one: how Avatar Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) disposes of the series' main villain, Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill), or rather, how he doesn't.

Aang is an Air Nomad, a pacifistic people wiped out a century prior by the expansionist Fire Nation. Maybe another hero would eagerly face The Fire Lord for revenge, but that's not who Aang is. Instead, he stresses out. He's been taught since birth that taking any life is wrong, but now, the only logical choice to save the world is to kill Ozai. If he holds back, then Ozai will probably win.

Thanks to a last-minute visit from an ancient spiritual beast called a Lion Turtle, Aang gets a third option. After subduing the Fire Lord, Aang reaches into Ozai's soul and takes away his Firebending. This turns him from the world's deadliest man into a non-threat, in turn allowing his son/Aang's friend Zuko (Dante Basco) to take the Fire Nation throne.

Not everyone dislikes this resolution, but if you find any complaints about "Sozin's Comet," odds are it'll be about this. Some say Aang should've killed Ozai and his getting an out cheapens the episode's conflict. Others say it's a problem of execution, not intent. "Avatar" has a very devoted fanbase so the debates rage on to this day.

Why does the episode unfold the way it does, and are there genuine critiques to be made?