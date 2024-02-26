This Avatar: The Last Airbender Spirit Was Inspired By A Classic Anime Monster

In the animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender," the Avatar is meant to be a bridge between the human and the spirit worlds, a neutral party who can keep the two realms in equilibrium. Avatar Aang first ventures into the spirit world in the seventh episode of season 1: "The Spirit World (The Winter Solstice, Part 1)."

In this episode, Aang and co. visit Senlin Village, a small forested town in the Earth Kingdom. A Fire Nation attack left the neighboring forest burnt down. The village's troubles don't end there, for they're being attacked at night by a monstrous spirit, Hei Bai. Aang learns that Hei Bai is the guardian of the forest and has been angered by its destruction (a la "Princess Mononoke"). He helps the black-and-white spirit understand what happened, and Hei Bai returns to his docile natural form: a giant panda.

This episode was loosely adapted in Netflix's new live-action remake of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," specifically episodes 5 ("Spirited Away") and 6 ("Masks"). Hei Bai looks much like it did in the cartoon (albeit with a murkier color scheme); a bear-like four-legged body, an eyeless snake-like snout (but with the teeth of a shark), and a pair of dexterous arms extending from the same root as its front legs.

As confirmed in the behind-the-scenes book "Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Art of the Animated Series" (published by Dark Horse Comics, written by series co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino), Hei Bai's design in the cartoon (and thus the live-action series) comes from a famous anime: "Neon Genesis Evangelion."