Why We'll Likely Never See The Deleted Scenes From Denis Villeneuve's Dune

Though it has its defenders in 2024, David Lynch's "Dune" remains a divisive entry in the director's canon. While some argue that "Dune" is better than its reputation suggests, there are still many, many things wrong with "Dune" 1984 — things which led to a poor critical and commercial reception for Lynch's adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel. Since that inauspicious debut, Herbert's epic story maintained a reputation for being "unfilmable," due to its sheer scale and detailed lore. Then, Denis Villeneuve came along.

Back in 2018, the French-Canadian filmmaker announced he was planning a "Dune" adaptation spread across two films, the first of which arrived in 2021 at the height of the global pandemic. For some, the first installment in Villeneuve's adaptation flowed with the spirit of Frank Herbert. The director had finally given the source material its due by spreading the epic tale across two films, allowing for all the minutiae of Herbert's original story to remain largely preserved. For others, however, the pace with which Villeneuve ran through each moment — loyal to the book though these moments were — proved that a faithful adaptation doesn't always make a great movie. Still, at two hours and 35 minutes, 2021's "Dune" couldn't really be attacked on the grounds of its brevity.

Now, the bleak blockbuster that is "Dune: Part Two," has arrived with an even longer runtime of two hours and 46 minutes. With more than five hours at his disposal, you'd expect Villeneuve to pack pretty much everything he wanted into his two-part sci-fi epic. Sadly, it seems the director was not only forced to make some harsh cuts, but is intent upon never showing those deleted scenes to anyone.