The Never-Seen M*A*S*H Plotline Censors Thought Was Too Salacious For TV

In the book "Watching M*A*S*H, Watching America: A Social History of the 1972-1983 Television Series" by James Henry Wittebols, Gelbart revealed that two episodes were stopped dead in their tracks before they even made it to filming.

One was inspired by research that the writers had done on the actual Korean War, and revolved around a true story where members of a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) unit purposely stood out in the cold in an attempt to get very ill. If they got sick enough with something like pneumonia, they could potentially be sent home. CBS didn't have a problem with being anti-war, but it drew the line at being so directly anti-military.

The only episode that was rejected entirely on the basis of content would have followed womanizing Captain Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) as he carried on affairs with two nurses at the same time. While Hawkeye was frequently hooking up with one nurse or another, he also never seemed to be in committed relationships with any of them. (In fact, he tended to break up with women the moment they caught feelings for him.) While having two dates at the same time is classic sitcom fodder, it was apparently a bit too much back in the early 1970s.