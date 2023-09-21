CBS Tried To Censor M*A*S*H, So Larry Gelbart Decided To Poke The Bear

It plays pretty tame by today's standards, but when "M*A*S*H" premiered on CBS in 1972, it pushed the network envelope in terms of language and operating room gore. As the series got deeper into its run, it occasionally eschewed the use of a laugh track (primarily on episodes that were not aiming for the funny bone).

It took "M*A*S*H" a season to become one of the biggest hits on television, but even when it did the network censors had a job to do, and they did it by the book. They were especially strict when it came to anything that might be perceived as off-color humor, which meant they went well beyond the verbiage rattled off by comedian George Carlin in his classic "Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television" routine.

This often rubbed series developer Larry Gelbart the wrong way, especially since the show's inspiration was Robert Altman's very R-rated 1970 feature film. "M*A*S*H" had to retain some semblance of that movie's edge, but the censors could be impossible to deal with. Ultimately, Gelbart got fed up with what he viewed as unreasonable requests, and decided to make their life as difficult as they were making his.