The Risky '60s Show That Got Axed Halfway Into Its First Episode Premiere

George Schlatter's and Digby Wolfe's 1969 TV series "Turn-On" is one of the most notorious flops in TV history. On the night of its debut episode, an ABC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio only allowed ten minutes of the 30-minute show to elapse before pulling it from the air, filling the remaining time with intermission-ready organ music. According to newspaper reports from the time, "Turn-On" received many, many angry phone calls. By the time "Turn-On" was to debut on the West Coast time zones, it had already been canceled. It's the only show in history to be canceled in the middle of its debut broadcast.

"Turn-On" was lambasted for being ribald and controversial — there were numerous gags about sex and sexuality — but more than anything, it was just off-putting and strange. The premise was high-concept: in the show's very first scene, a pair of engineers sit down at a computer console and announce that "Turn-On" is the world's first fully computerized TV show. Its comedy sketches are going to be written and created entirely by artificial intelligence. All the skits are presented against a plain white background, a weird sort of nether-space, where audiences see what might be the subconscious of A.I. creating its mechanized version of human comedy. Images pop in and out of existence, a "joke" is presented, there is no logical punchline, and the images vanish. Tim Conway was the celebrity host.

For decades, few were able to see the whole pilot of "Turn-On," turning it into a footnote in trivia books. A few months ago, an enterprising YouTube channel called Clown Jewels salvaged both the complete pilot of "Turn-On" as well as the never-seen second and third episodes, complete with a new intro by Schlatter. This oddball experiment can now be "enjoyed."