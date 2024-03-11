Real Snakes Terrorized Frank Oz & Mark Hamill During Star Wars' Dagobah Scenes

When people talk about "Star Wars," they often bring up creator George Lucas or one of its stars (like Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford), but perhaps the greatest unsung hero of the franchise is Frank Oz. Oz is a puppeteer best known for his work on "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets," but in "Star Wars," he puppeteered and provided the voice of the sage Jedi, Yoda. Making Yoda come to life meant hiding beneath the sets so he could move the puppets' limbs, his work hidden offscreen while his performance appeared through Yoda's face and body. It's pretty thankless work that wasn't even considered acting when Lucas campaigned to get Oz nominated for an Oscar, and that didn't even account for some of the physical misery Oz had to endure in order to do his job — specifically, dealing with snakes.

In a 2018 interview on The Star Wars Show, Oz revealed that one of the most difficult parts of working on "The Empire Strikes Back" was working inside Yoda's hut, where he had some very scaly co-stars slithering about. While having snakes on set can be a little scary in the best of situations, having them in the close quarters of Yoda's little hut sounds positively petrifying.