Why The Empire Strikes Back Was Irvin Kershner's First And Final Star Wars Film

We will probably never see a motion picture phenomenon like George Lucas' "Star Wars" ever again. The United States was still shaking off its Vietnam War hangover in the mid-1970s, and while the top filmmakers of the New Hollywood were mostly attracted to edgy material that explored its characters' damaged psyches (and, to varying metaphorical degrees, the country's), audiences were in the mood to escape. Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" offered emphatic proof of this mindset during the summer of 1975 when it briefly became the highest-grossing movie in U.S. box office history.

Lucas' space opera was an altogether different kind of sensation. The briskly paced yarn about a young farm boy who discovers he might be the galaxy's savior ignited the imaginations of kids the world over, and Lucas deepened the viewer's immersion by employing an array of pioneering special effects and wildly inventive creature/production designs. "Star Wars" was world-building on a scale that matched "The Wizard of Oz," and it instantly became just as beloved.

Obviously, Lucas had to mount a sequel, but after getting pulled in dozens of different directions while making the first movie, he opted out of helming its follow-up so he could be more available to all of the units integral to assembling this massive production.

So he turned to Irvin Kershner, a highly respected journeyman director who'd taught Lucas at USC film school. From the outside, it looked like an odd choice, but Lucas had very good reasons for hiring his former instructor. And when Kershner was asked to return for the third movie, he had very good reasons for turning the gig down.