Cool Stuff: Let The Spice Spin On Mutant's Vinyl (And CD) Soundtrack For Dune: Part Two

You know what's cool? The unabashedly sci-fi nerdery on display in "Dune" and this week's follow-up, "Dune: Part Two." You know what's even cooler? Catching all that majesty on the biggest screen available with a packed crowd and one of those mildly disturbing "Dune"-themed popcorn buckets in hand. You know what's coolest of all? Coming down from that spice-induced high in the days and weeks and even months after the fact, blasting the sumptuous and epic soundtrack from composer Hans Zimmer in a new release crafted by the fine folks over at Mutant (the new shop that rose from the ashes of the shutdown of Mondo).

Following hard on the heels of their celebration of the "Lisa Frankenstein" soundtrack will be a specially curated physical release of the "Dune: Part Two" soundtrack for the vinyl and CD enthusiasts among us. Having seen the highly-anticipated sequel, we can confirm that the earth-rattling score alone makes the movie worth experiencing in theaters — but the next best thing would have to be bringing home a collection like this so you can listen to the epic battle tracks, lovely romantic themes, and everything in between over and over again. In a statement, Mutant co-founders Spencer Hickman and Mo Shafeek had this to say about their newest release:

"Working with illustrator Greg Ruth ('Dune: Part One,' 'The Dune Sketchbook') to create artwork for the premiere physical release has been an incredible and fruitful experience. Our intent was always to mix the epic and the intimate with this release and push ourselves to deliver the definitive 'Dune: Part Two' experience that both casual fans and obsessives alike could cherish. It is an honor to contribute in some small way to the incredible world that Denis and Hans have created."

Check out all the details below!