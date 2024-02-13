Cool Stuff: Listen To Lisa Frankenstein's Vinyl Soundtrack While Building An Undead Boyfriend

Back in March of 2023, we reported on the death of the greatest boutique pop culture poster company, Mondo. Granted, the company still exists in name only underneath the Funko brand, but Mondo as we once knew it (including a majority of the founders and core staff that made the company possible) is over. Fortunately, a savior appeared in the form of ... the team that gave us Mondo in the first place and the wonderful weirdos (Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah) over at SpectreVision. Former Mondo creative directors Spencer Hickman, Eric Garza, Mitch Putnam, and Mo Shafeek joined CEO Jenny Jacobi to form the new company, Mutant, which will produce limited-edition artwork, posters, soundtracks on vinyl, collectibles, events, and more.

One of Mutant's first releases is the original motion picture soundtrack for "Lisa Frankenstein," so you can relive all the glorious, creepy '80s goodness whenever the urge to build your own undead boyfriend beckons. You can check out our review of "Lisa Frankenstein" here, where I called the film "a twisted treat of '80s horror comedy pastiche for teenage weirdos." Everything about "Lisa Frankenstein" is for weirdos, by weirdos, and that includes the absolutely stellar music. In addition to some killer needle drops, the score was composed by Isabella Summers, the architect for the sound of Florence and the Machine, who has also composed music for "Physical," "Paradise City," "The Offer," and the track "Rage" in Sam Levinson's "Assassination Nation."

Mutant is not only offering the score and soundtrack on vinyl, but also cassette tape, to really hit that '80s nostalgia and capture the moment cassettes are currently having with Gen Z, no seriously.