Avengers Director Joe Russo Briefly Replaced Josh Brolin As Thanos

Joe Russo gained enough cache with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" that he's been able to pump out generic streaming action flicks unimpeded ever since. Not to be needlessly negative, but I've seen "The Gray Man" and I don't remember a single thing that happened in "The Gray Man." Russo has also penned two "Extraction" movies, which shot to the top of Netflix's most-watched charts but similarly felt as if they came and went without making all that much of an impression. All of which isn't too egregious, but Joe is also ready to welcome an AI-driven garbage future in which our films are produced entirely by machines.

In other words, I'm far from the biggest Joe Russo fan. But that doesn't mean I can't give the man his due when it comes to his Marvel work. Alongside his brother, Anthony, Joe is responsible for some of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is saying something, considering the cultural impact of that particular franchise. After invigorating the Captain America movies with "Winter Soldier" and "Civil War," the directing duo produced two of the highest-grossing MCU films ever in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Now, if you're also someone who's not too keen on Joe, you might be tempted to chalk this up to the fact the brothers had been given the biggest MCU brand going, and couldn't really fail. But just take a look at the behind-the-scenes featurettes for "Endgame" and you'll see the pair weren't just sitting in video village calling out instructions. Instead, they were fully engaged with the production, even acting out various moves they wanted to see on-screen. In fact, Joe actually went a step further and acted in a few scenes when one of the movie's stars wasn't available.