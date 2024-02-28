Richard Lewis' Road To Curb Your Enthusiasm Literally Started The Day He Was Born

Not every great figure in entertainment had their ultimate path to fame and success mapped out from the start and the late comedian and actor Richard Lewis, who sadly passed away on February 27, 2024, was certainly no exception. His career in stand-up comedy didn't take off until he was in his twenties and even then, that only occurred after pursuing a degree in marketing, of all fields. But every rule has its exception, as they say. For the many viewers who came to love Lewis' frequent appearances on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," that particular collaboration came about through a series of circumstances and coincidences that just might have fans believing in fate and destiny, after all.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" may be coming to an end with its final season that's currently airing on Max, but there was one last episode released a few weeks ago that featured Lewis in a supporting role — which undoubtedly takes on a more bittersweet tone than originally intended. So as the world mourns and celebrates the contributions of one of our funniest and most popular comedians of the last several decades, what better time to look back at how his friendship with Larry David first came to be and how it resulted in one of the best running gags throughout all 12 seasons of the HBO series? It's truly no exaggeration to say that Lewis' path to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" began almost from the moment he was born.