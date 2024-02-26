Cool Stuff: It's Time For Animaniacs, And Their Zany New Vinyl Soundtracks

Warner Bros. has been in the news quite a bit this past year. Between talks of possible industry-shaking mergers and the current chaos surrounding "Coyote vs. Acme," it's starting to seem like the best course of action might be to call up whoever it was that let Ryan Gosling do a photoshoot on top of the Warner Bros. water tower, and kindly ask that they let the Animaniacs loose to cause a little chaos and release the movie.

For the somehow uninitiated, the Animaniacs consist of the Warner Brothers Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and the Warner Sister, Dot (Tress MacNeille), who ruled the '90s with their animated variety sketch series which included shorts centered on equally beloved characters like Pinky (Paulsen) and the Brain (Maurice LaMarche). What separated "The Animaniacs" from its contemporaries wasn't just the biting satire and classic 1930s animation style for the main characters, but also the ridiculously catchy earworms that infected numerous episodes.

Original music was a fundamental tenant to the success of "The Animaniacs," with songs ranging from the educational to the nonsensical — but every song was a guaranteed bop. Despite the popularity, the music of the original run of "The Animaniacs" has never been released on vinyl, but the record mavens over at iam8bit have joined forces with WaterTower Music to bring the songs to the masses. And the best part is that if you're a completionist, they're also releasing the music from the series reboot for Hulu as well. We're talking over 30 years of "Animaniacs" music available on vinyl for the very first time, people!