Borderlands - Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Info

Video game movies have come a long way in the last several years, with the likes of "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," among others, making great strides. As a result, many Hollywood studios are turning to the gaming world in hopes of finding the next great big-screen franchise. To that end, Lionsgate is set to release "Borderlands" as one of this summer's big blockbusters and yes, it is based on an extremely popular series of games.

This one has been in the works for a long time and even finished filming several years ago. But it's finally arriving this year and fans will soon know if this will be the next step in the right direction for video game movies. We're here to give you all of the need-to-know details about the film so you can be ready when it hits theaters — from who is behind the camera to who is voicing Claptrap, we've got you covered. Let's get into it.