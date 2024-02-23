Cool Stuff: BoxLunch's New Avatar: The Last Airbender Collection Honors The Four Nations, Appa & Cabbage

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when BoxLunch's new "Avatar: The Last Airbender" collection attacked.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is arguably one of the most celebrated and influential American animated shows of the 21st century. The cartoon features incredible worldbuilding on par with Tolkien's Legendarium, stunning action and character writing, and a mix of episodic storytelling and serialization that carried the mangle of shows like "X-Men: The Animated Series," and "Gargoyles" in helping usher the age of serialized cartoons.

The show was a huge hit (though not enough to avoid getting briefly canceled), getting both critical acclaim and success at awards shows. In the years since the fantastic end to the show, fans have continued to carry the torch of "The Last Airbender," keeping the Fire Nation flame going by turning the smallest moments and characters from the cartoon into memes, and merch.

One of those characters is the Cabbage Merchant who we meet in season one. Initially, he was just a poor side character who has the misfortune of losing his entire business to the Avatar's shenanigans, the Cabbage Merchant became a recurrent character throughout the original cartoon, then an icon both in-universe and outside of it. The sequel, "The Legend of Korra" made the merchant an industry tycoon, and recently the character made the jump to live-action.

BoxLunch understands the small and silly things fans love about "Avatar: The Last Airbender," so their latest collection celebrates the unsung heroes of the show, like Appa and a certain merchant of cabbages, alongside the rest of the series imagery you'd expect. Check out some of our favorite new items below.