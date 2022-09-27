Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Casts Amber Midthunder As Yue, A Familiar Cabbage Merchant, And More

By now, those of you reading this site have no need to be reminded of the greatness of Nickelodeon's animated "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series — we've written as much in detail time and again, after all. The elemental story of Aang and his friends joining together to battle the evil of Fire Lord Ozai is the stuff of legend, having gained countless fans during its original airing on Nickelodeon and in the years since. Although that viewership is exactly the demographic most leery about any further adaptations of that story, especially in live-action, Netflix is nevertheless forging ahead with their own spin on the classic tale (even after the poorly-received news that the Netflix series had parted ways with the show's original creators over "creative direction").

But one way to win fans back is to further flesh out the already-impressive cast with even more big names and fan-favorites — including bringing back at least one notable member of the voice cast from the beloved series.

That's right, folks, the real news here is that actor James Sie, the original voice actor of Cabbage Man, is back and ready to sell his veggie wares while having his livelihood ruined over and over again. But as Netflix announced through their Netflix Geeked social media account, he'll also be joined by several notable additions to the cast in "Prey" star Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, "Community" actor Danny Pudi as a character known as The Mechanist, the legendary George Takei as Koh, and more. Check out all the details below!