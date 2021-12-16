Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Casts Azula, Suki, Kyoshi & More
Long ago, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" gained a legion of adoring fans and became a gateway drug to the wider world of anime for countless casuals (present company included!) through its masterful storytelling, well-realized world-building, and an entire ensemble of lovable characters. The news that Netflix would be adapting the series into the realm of live action was met with excitement and quite a bit of caution as well, given the nearly unanimous consensus that the original series is a near-flawless example of longform storytelling. Throughout its three seasons and 60 episodes overall, fans typically consider there to be ... one (1) subpar installment in its entire run. We do not speak of "The Great Divide" here.
So how do you improve on perfection? Well, the streaming giant has already gotten off to a good start in terms of casting, with most cast members officially announced back in August of this year. Comprised of fresh faces and seasoned veterans alike — we're still squealing over the casting of Daniel Dae Kim as the villainous Fire Lord Ozai, formerly voiced by none other than Mark Hamill — the ensemble continues to round into shape. Today brings us news of Netflix's casting for several well-known and fan-favorite characters, from the formidable (and slightly unhinged) Azula to the tough warrior Suki, to the legendary Avatar Kyoshi. Most importantly, however: we have official confirmation of Gran Gran. Check out all the details below!
Avatar: The Last Airbender Casting
What could possibly unite all four elemental-based nations in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and our own? Well, this latest batch of casting announcements for the Netflix series ought to do it. Though not headlined by any A-list names, the newest recruits to the series include Elizabeth Yu, Maria Zhang, Tamlyn Tomita, Yvonne Chapman, and Casey Camp-Horinek. The announcement includes the character descriptions for each of these roles, which you can view below.
- Elizabeth Yu (she/her; "Untitled Ray Romano Film," "All My Love") will play Azula, the intensely driven princess of the Fire Nation. A firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist, she'll stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne.
- Maria Zhang (she/her) will play Suki, the intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an elite female fighting force dedicated to protecting their community and upholding the ideals of their namesake, Avatar Kyoshi.
- Tamlyn Tomita (she/her; "The Good Doctor," "Cobra Kai") will play Yukari, Suki's mother and the fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island.
- Yvonne Chapman (she/her; "Kung Fu," "Family Law") will play Avatar Kyoshi, a legendary warrior revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills, and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice.
- Casey Camp-Horinek (she/her, "Barking Water," "Reservation Dogs") will play Gran Gran, Katara and Sokka's grandmother and the compassionate and wise matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" comes from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Albert Kim ("Sleepy Hollow," "Nikita," "Leverage"), who stepped in after the unfortunate departure of the creative team from the original series. Currently shooting in Vancouver, the series is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2022 or early 2023.