Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Casts Azula, Suki, Kyoshi & More

Long ago, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" gained a legion of adoring fans and became a gateway drug to the wider world of anime for countless casuals (present company included!) through its masterful storytelling, well-realized world-building, and an entire ensemble of lovable characters. The news that Netflix would be adapting the series into the realm of live action was met with excitement and quite a bit of caution as well, given the nearly unanimous consensus that the original series is a near-flawless example of longform storytelling. Throughout its three seasons and 60 episodes overall, fans typically consider there to be ... one (1) subpar installment in its entire run. We do not speak of "The Great Divide" here.

So how do you improve on perfection? Well, the streaming giant has already gotten off to a good start in terms of casting, with most cast members officially announced back in August of this year. Comprised of fresh faces and seasoned veterans alike — we're still squealing over the casting of Daniel Dae Kim as the villainous Fire Lord Ozai, formerly voiced by none other than Mark Hamill — the ensemble continues to round into shape. Today brings us news of Netflix's casting for several well-known and fan-favorite characters, from the formidable (and slightly unhinged) Azula to the tough warrior Suki, to the legendary Avatar Kyoshi. Most importantly, however: we have official confirmation of Gran Gran. Check out all the details below!