The Key To The Avatar: The Last Airbender Finale Was Planned From The Beginning

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" ended 15 years ago with "Sozin's Comet," bringing to a close an epic cartoon of unprecedented proportions, a show that still stands the test of time as one of the best stories told in television, regardless of medium and genre — and to think the show was technically not picked up after season 2.

The story of Aang, a young boy and the last surviving member of his nation who is tasked with ending a 100-year-old war before the whole world gets conquered by a genocidal megalomaniac, was like nothing else on TV. This was a cartoon aimed at young audiences that nevertheless touched on themes of grief and change, but also genocide, imperialism, and the effect of war on children. Add in a fleshed-out world, mythology on par with "Lord of the Rings," and some of the best action in a Western animated series and you get a modern classic that Mark Hamill once called "too smart" for TV.

The series ends with a feature-length, four-part episode wherein Aang and his friends finally face off against Fire Lord Ozai as he prepares to conquer the world. It is a finale full of fan-favorite moments, big reveals, and incredible action, but it also has one of the more controversial elements of the entire franchise: the lion turtle.

Introduced in part two of the four-part finale, the lion turtle is a massive and ancient creature, the last of his kind. It offers Aang some wisdom and grants him the power to avoid killing the Fire Lord, but takes his bending away. This decision proved controversial amongst fans, with many considering it a deus ex machina moment. The thing is, the lion turtle was always part of the plan, even before a single frame of the show made it on air.