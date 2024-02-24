What Great Shows Look Like Before Special And Visual Effects

We don't always talk enough about visual effects when we talk about the components that make up a great film or television series. Quality writing, acting, cinematography, and production design are essential and mutually complementary, of course. But the realm of VFX is equally crucial in the way that it simultaneously informs and is informed by those other disciplines, often constituting the key ingredient that allows a scene or a shot to accomplish its goal — whether that goal is steeped in authenticity, scariness, wonder, tension, or surrealism.

In that sense, comparing the before and after of shots featuring computer generated imagery (CGI) and effects can be highly instructional. Thanks to the showcase reels released by many VFX studios and behind-the-scenes featurettes, it's possible to get a side-by-side glimpse at what several great TV shows look like prior to the addition of digital effects. The comparisons are sometimes amusing, sometimes revelatory, sometimes unbelievable, and always a testament to what resourceful, inventive, and indispensable professionals VFX artists are. Here are some great examples of what some of your favorite TV shows like "Game of Thrones," "Orphan Black," "Westworld," "The Boys," and more looked like before VFX.