Madame Web Is Officially A Failure: Here's What Sony's Marvel Future Should Look Like

The numbers are in, and things aren't looking good for Sony Pictures' "Madame Web." The studio's latest Marvel movie has sputtered at the box office, received negative reviews from critics, and earned a bad CinemaScore from audiences — an unfortunate trifecta for Sony that will almost certainly result in the abandonment of planned spin-offs or sequels about Madame Web teaming up with the three young Spider-Women in her life. Now that the film is officially a financial failure (as well as a creative one), the studio must be taking a hard look at the future of its so-called "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" projects and re-assessing whether going all-in on non-Spider-Man spin-off movies is the proper strategy going forward.

Yes, the "Venom" movies have been successful. But I'd argue that Venom is one of the very few marquee characters (who isn't named "Spider-Man") that falls under Sony's licensing deal with Marvel, and once "Venom 3" comes out later this year, it's going to be tough to find another character in that roster that audiences care about equally. The jury's still out about "Kraven the Hunter," which is also slated for release later this year, but the failure of "Madame Web" seems to indicate that the smartest play Sony could make here would be to get back to making live-action Spider-Man movies that actually feature Spider-Man.

The fact that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is Sony's highest-grossing film of all time, combined with the popularity of the animated "Spider-Verse" movies, says that audiences are not tired of seeing Spidey on the big screen. So instead of playing in the margins of that character's world, Sony should focus all of its efforts on making another great Spider-Man movie — whether that involves getting Tom Holland's Peter Parker back, or moving on to another iteration of the character.