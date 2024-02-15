Mark Has To Go Back To Space In The Bloody Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Trailer
What a time to be alive for superhero fans. We have '90s "X-Men" throwbacks to cater to the Millennial demographic, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is already shattering records and is about to become the obsession of every Ryan Reynolds-loving normie you know, and even "Madame Web" came through to deliver the early aughts superhero disaster you never knew you needed.
In the midst of it all is "Invincible," the Prime Video animated series that has quickly become a darker, edgier, and more violent alternative for fans who can't quite get their fix from Marvel or DC on the big screen. Now in its critically acclaimed second season, the show doubled down on the blood and gore in the continued adventures of Mark Grayson. The teen superhero-in-training has had to survive high school, face off against his sociopathic father, and even contend with a multiverse twist, but season 2 has left him on the verge of his biggest challenge yet — a release schedule that split the season into two separate parts. Fans have been able to watch the first half of the action since its release in November of last year, but it's been a long wait for the next batch of four episodes in part 2.
Luckily, Prime Video has released a new trailer to help make the break feel that much shorter. Check it out above!
The most messed-up superhero family returns
That's right, poor Mark Grayson has to go to space — again — and encounter an unholy mix of new threats, familiar faces from his past, and who knows what other cosmic calamities lying in wait. In addition to Nolan Grayson himself, there's also the new threat of Angstrom Levy to deal with, somehow. And all of it is rendered in as much eye-pleasing animation, gruesome gore, and foul-mouthed language as "Invincible" has ever boasted before.
Based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series, "Invincible" was originally developed for Prime Video by Kirkman and Simon Racioppa. Executive producers include Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and, of course, the dream team of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The star-studded cast of voice actors is led by Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, Sandra Oh as Debbie, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, and J.K. Simmons as Nolan/Omni-Man. The rest of the cast includes Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Rogen.
Season 2 will make its return with Part 2 on March 14, 2024, on Prime Video.
Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.