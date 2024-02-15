Mark Has To Go Back To Space In The Bloody Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

What a time to be alive for superhero fans. We have '90s "X-Men" throwbacks to cater to the Millennial demographic, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is already shattering records and is about to become the obsession of every Ryan Reynolds-loving normie you know, and even "Madame Web" came through to deliver the early aughts superhero disaster you never knew you needed.

In the midst of it all is "Invincible," the Prime Video animated series that has quickly become a darker, edgier, and more violent alternative for fans who can't quite get their fix from Marvel or DC on the big screen. Now in its critically acclaimed second season, the show doubled down on the blood and gore in the continued adventures of Mark Grayson. The teen superhero-in-training has had to survive high school, face off against his sociopathic father, and even contend with a multiverse twist, but season 2 has left him on the verge of his biggest challenge yet — a release schedule that split the season into two separate parts. Fans have been able to watch the first half of the action since its release in November of last year, but it's been a long wait for the next batch of four episodes in part 2.

Luckily, Prime Video has released a new trailer to help make the break feel that much shorter. Check it out above!