The Director Of Oldboy Takes Robert Downey Jr. To HBO With The Sympathizer Trailer
You know what I love? I love seeing actors act. That sounds incredibly obvious laid out like that, but I swear it makes a weird amount of sense when it comes to Robert Downey, Jr. Nobody could ever doubt the man's talent or ambition, pulling himself up by his bootstraps to go from persona non grata in Hollywood to one of the biggest stars on the planet. But even the biggest fans of his performances as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have to admit that he hadn't exactly been given the most challenging material in the years since he starred in David Fincher's "Zodiac" (the filmmaker's best film, indisputably). But now that his superhero tenure is behind him, Downey, Jr. has been free to deliver powerhouse performances like in last year's blockbuster "Oppenheimer" or, even more intriguingly, the upcoming HBO series "The Sympathizer."
And to think that he's not even the biggest draw. If you caught the first trailer for the project, you know that the gimmick here is that Downey, Jr. will be playing several different characters standing in for various aspects of American bureaucracy. But even more exciting than that, the production comes from the mind of "Oldboy," "The Handmaiden," and "Decision to Leave" director Park Chan-wook. Fans of the original book, written by author Viet Thanh Nguyen, know that the espionage story is held up as a classic for a reason. The chance to see it brought to life in live-action and with such a star-studded creative team will definitely make this a can't-miss event. Check out the newest trailer at the link above!
Hoa Xuande infiltrates the enemy in The Sympathizer
Coming to the U.S. isn't everything it's cracked up to be. Being a Communist spy in disguise in foreign territory, however, is an even tougher task — especially for someone of Vietnamese descent in the immediate aftermath of the Vietnam War. Hoa Xuande stars as the main protagonist of "The Sympathizer," known only as the Captain. A former spy for the Viet Cong, his relocation to America as a refugee only tests his conflicting loyalties even further. And that's before multiple Robert Downey, Jr.'s show up, pushing him to his breaking point.
That's the juicy setup for what looks like a thrill-a-minute drama from one of the most acclaimed filmmakers around. Park Chan-wook serves as co-showrunner on "The Sympathizer" along with Don McKellar, and is backed by a stellar cast led by Xuande and Downey, Jr. Joining them will be Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, and the great Sandra Oh. Park Chan-wook is slated to direct the first three episodes of this seven-episode miniseries, along with directors Fernando Meirelles and Marc Munden. Max subscribers, be sure to mark down the premiere date of April 14, 2024.
Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, THE SYMPATHIZER is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren't over.