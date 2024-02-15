The Director Of Oldboy Takes Robert Downey Jr. To HBO With The Sympathizer Trailer

You know what I love? I love seeing actors act. That sounds incredibly obvious laid out like that, but I swear it makes a weird amount of sense when it comes to Robert Downey, Jr. Nobody could ever doubt the man's talent or ambition, pulling himself up by his bootstraps to go from persona non grata in Hollywood to one of the biggest stars on the planet. But even the biggest fans of his performances as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have to admit that he hadn't exactly been given the most challenging material in the years since he starred in David Fincher's "Zodiac" (the filmmaker's best film, indisputably). But now that his superhero tenure is behind him, Downey, Jr. has been free to deliver powerhouse performances like in last year's blockbuster "Oppenheimer" or, even more intriguingly, the upcoming HBO series "The Sympathizer."

And to think that he's not even the biggest draw. If you caught the first trailer for the project, you know that the gimmick here is that Downey, Jr. will be playing several different characters standing in for various aspects of American bureaucracy. But even more exciting than that, the production comes from the mind of "Oldboy," "The Handmaiden," and "Decision to Leave" director Park Chan-wook. Fans of the original book, written by author Viet Thanh Nguyen, know that the espionage story is held up as a classic for a reason. The chance to see it brought to life in live-action and with such a star-studded creative team will definitely make this a can't-miss event. Check out the newest trailer at the link above!