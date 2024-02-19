The True Detective: Night Country Finale Pays Homage To A Kubrick Horror Classic

This post contains major spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country."

"True Detective: Night Country" isn't afraid to wear its influences on its sleeve. Episode 2 saw new showrunner Issa López borrow directly from David Fincher's "Seven," in which a presumed corpse suddenly wakes up with a jolt, making for the biggest jump scare in the director's 1995 crime thriller masterpiece. In "Night Country," this moment is echoed when the frozen body of a scientist awakens while still immersed in the ice, shocking police gathered around the horrific scene.

But Fincher isn't the only director López borrowed from to create "Night Country" and its eerie, haunting atmosphere. In fact, the fourth season of "True Detective" is notable for its wide array of inspirations, which span everything from John Carpenter's horror classic "The Thing" to the movie that established Jodie Foster herself as a true dramatic force, "The Silence of the Lambs." López also took inspiration from show creator Nic Pizzolatto and his celebrated first season of the crime anthology series, telling the "Kingcast" that she conducted a "deep revision" of "True Detective" season 1 prior to writing "Night Country" and "kept the things that [she] thought were very valuable and were going to make [her] story better." That all amounted to a season of TV that feels very much like a direct sequel to "True Detective" season 1 — which certainly isn't a bad thing.

But the influences don't stop there. With the season finale, López and her team leaned hard into one of the showrunner's other biggest inspirations — Stanley Kubrick's seminal classic "The Shining."