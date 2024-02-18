Melanie Lynskey Reluctantly Auditioned For Buffy The Vampire Slayer Only To Be Rejected

It's hard to imagine anyone besides Alyson Hannigan as the unforgettable sidekick-turned-superpowered Willow Rosenberg in the hit series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but the casting directors almost went in a completely different direction. Indeed, the role nearly went to another accomplished television actor — Melanie Lynskey, the Emmy-nominated star of the acclaimed Showtime series "Yellowjackets."

The New Zealand actor kicked off her career with a leading role in Peter Jackson's 1994 film "Heavenly Creatures" opposite "Titanic" star Kate Winslet. She had also appeared in Jackson's 1996 horror-comedy "The Frighteners" — which, like "Heavenly Creatures," was filmed in New Zealand — when she got the opportunity to audition for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

"It was kind of a visa issue, but not really," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "I also was not sure about doing television at that time. It was very early in my career. I had a very old-school agent who was like, 'TV? That's for has-beens!' and I was like, 'I don't think it is anymore.' Certainly, now things have really changed, but I just wasn't super into it [TV] at the time."

Ironically, Lynskey went on to earn her most impressive accolades for her performance in television series like "Yellowjackets."