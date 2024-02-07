The Award Winning Actress That Almost Played Buffy In Buffy The Vampire Slayer

No one can play Buffy Summers, the girl chosen by fate to be a vampire Slayer, better than Sarah Michelle Gellar. She's not the only one who's tried though.

For starters, Gellar is actually the sophomore Slayer — Buffy was first played by Kristy Swanson in the original "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" movie from 1992 (that's been soundly displaced by the TV series in pop culture). For the TV series, Charisma Carpenter originally auditioned for Buffy, but ultimately played Queen Bee Cordelia Chase instead, the part that Gellar turned down. The whole point of Cordelia is that she's what Buffy was before she became the Slayer (an acerbic popular girl), so casting Gellar and Carpenter made sense. In another world, they could pull off each others' parts.

Carpenter wasn't the only runner-up to play Miss Summers. Back in 2001, when "Buffy" was still ongoing and sensation, Natasha Lyonne appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" alongside her "American Pie" co-stars Tara Reid and Alyson Hannigan (who also starred in "Buffy" as witchy sidekick Willow).

Stern asked if Lyonne was the "first choice" to play Buffy and, as Hannigan's jaw dropped, Lyonne confirmed this. "When the WB first started, they asked me to do any of the shows, 'Dawson's Creek' and 'Buffy'" Lyonne recounted. "I was 16 and I told them the only thing I'd want to do is some Carol Burnett sketch show for the WB, but then I decided I did not want to be committed when I was 16 years old."

Lyonne debuted as a child actor in "Pee Wee's Playhouse" in 1986 and she's kept acting since. Turning down "Buffy" (presumably in 1995-1996, based on the show's production timeline and Lyonne's age) freed up her to appear in movies such as "The Slums of Beverly Hills," "But I'm A Cheerleader," and the aforementioned "American Pie."