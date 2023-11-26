Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Turned Down The Role Of Cordelia Before She Got Buffy

It's hard to imagine the smash-hit series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" without Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular lead. But believe it or not, the actor was almost cast in a totally different role in the series. After an Emmy-winning stint as the mean girl on the soap opera "All My Children," the "Buffy" producers had a hard time seeing Gellar as anything other than the hellmouth's resident ice queen, Cordelia Chase. Thankfully, she held out for the brave-hearted protagonist, but it almost cost her both roles on the show. She ended up scoring the part she wanted in the end, but she was up against some stiff competition — including the actor who ended up playing Cordelia!

When the "Cruel Intentions" star first got the call to audition for "Buffy," she had just wrapped a movie in Australia and was excited to stay in the country for Carnival, she revealed in a 2002 interview. But when Gellar's manager told her she would lose her chance to audition for the CW series if she didn't fly home immediately, she decided to come back to Los Angeles early. She was elated when producers called and asked her to screen test for Buffy, but then she got another phone call that nearly made her walk away from the audition altogether.

"[...] They called me about three days later and said you know what, we changed our mind," she recalled. "And I was like, okay. 'We don't want you to test for Buffy, we want to test you for Cordelia.' I said I need to think about it. I had just come off three years of playing this stereotypical bad girl character, and I thought if I do this now will I ever be able to do anything else?"