Madame Web Ending Explained: The Spider-Future Is Spider-Female

Warning: this article will contain spoilers for "Madame Web"

One might hesitate to refer to S.J. Clarkson's new film "Madame Web" as a superhero movie. There is very little in the way of costumed vigilantism, and the only time the four central Spider-Women are seen in full superheroine regalia, making any use of their superpowers, they are merely glimpsed in flash-forwards. Indeed, audiences are never told how three of the four Spider-Women even get their powers; we're merely assured that they will be superheroes someday. It's a pre-origin-story origin story.

The only other spandex-clad fighter we meet is Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), the film's villain. Just like in Peter Parker's and Miles Morales' origin stories, Ezekiel also gained superpowers from a specialized spider bite back in 1973, giving him wall-crawling abilities, super strength, and a powerful Spider-Sense. In "Madame Web," Ezekiel's Spider-Sense isn't just a tingle to warn him of danger. This time around, it lets him look far into the future. For decades, Ezekiel has been plagued by visions of his own death at the hands of three mysterious Spider-Women. He has made it his life goal to identify them, hunt them down, and kill them.

It seems, however, that with great power comes great villainy for Ezekiel, and he has no compunction about killing people to achieve his means. He has looked into the future and seen that he will be killed and replaced by three more powerful, more capable, more heroic young women.

And this, it seems, is what "Madame Web" seems to be about. A bitter aging man, riding a legacy that began in the 1970s, fighting desperately to keep women from supplanting him. Subtly, "Madame Web" is about the future being female.