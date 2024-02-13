Does Madame Web Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

To keep it short and simple, the answer is no. "Madame Web" doesn't have a credits scene of any kind. Nothing midway through, nothing after the credits, nothing at all. Once the credits roll, that's the end of it. Feel free to make a break for the lobby as soon as the credits come up.

For whatever reason, Sony didn't feel the need to try and set up a sequel or spin-off here, unlike "Morbius" or "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The movie itself takes place in 2003 far removed from most of Sony's superhero universe, so that may have something to do with it. Either way, for now at least, this movie exists on its own terms unconcerned for the future.

The film is billed as a standalone origin story that centers on Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future. She then realizes she can use that insight to change it. She forges a relationship with three young women who have superhero destinies, assuming they can change the deadly present.

SJ Clarkson ("The Defenders," "Jessica Jones") makes her feature directorial debut with the film. Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Claire Parker, and Clarkson penned the screenplay. The cast also includes Sydney Sweeney ("Euphoria"), Isabela Merced ("Transformers: The Last Knight"), Celeste O'Connor ("Ghostbusters: Afterlife"), Tahar Rahim ("The Serpent"), Mike Epps (Meet the Blacks"), Emma Roberts ("American Horror Story), and Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation"). Lorenzo di Bonaventura produced the film, with Adam Merims, Clarkson, and Parker serving as executive producers.

"Madame Web" hits theaters on February 14, 2024.