How To Watch Emma Stone's Best Picture Nominee Poor Things At Home

The Super Bowl is over and that can only mean one thing: There's nothing standing in the way of our next big pop culture event, the Academy Awards ceremony in early March. So what better way for a conscientious and curious film fan to prepare for our version of the big game than by catching up on all the Best Picture nominees by then? Viewers will have their next chance to do so as director Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things," arguably the most idiosyncratic and oddball pick among the dozen nominees, will soon be made available to watch at home.

There are multiple reasons to want to either catch "Poor Things" for the first time or experience the Frankenstein's monster-like vibes all over again. Lanthimos fans know that no other filmmaker around has a better grasp of stilted tone and dialogue, throwing audiences headfirst into the zaniest worlds that could only exist in his own imagination. Better yet, Emma Stone's daringly vulnerable performance as Bella Baxter, a woman with the brain of a child, has also earned her a well-deserved Best Actress nomination. Combine that with Mark Ruffalo channeling his inner scoundrel to deliver arguably the best villain of 2023 and it adds up to yet another unmissable work from the director behind "The Favourite," "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," and "The Lobster."

Today, Searchlight Pictures announced that "Poor Things" will be making its PVOD debut on February 27, 2024, on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. While that's your best bet to prep for the Oscars (along with catching it in theaters, of course, where it continues to perform exceptionally well), physical media enthusiasts will get to snag their own copy on Blu-ray and DVD just a few weeks later. Check out the details below!