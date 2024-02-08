How Greta Gerwig's Barbie Was Inspired By The Bachelorette's Biggest Stereotypes

She's everything, he's just Ken.

Greta Gerwig's gigantic blockbuster "Barbie," which was recently nominated for eight Academy Awards, is a clear metaphor for the Garden of Eden. At the beginning of the film the many Barbies, including Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie), live in Barbieland, a place where women are in charge of everything, the world is innocent and perfect, and there is no strife nor thoughts of death. The many Kens in Barbieland are all deeply in love with the Barbies, and pretty much don't exist unless the Barbies are looking at them. The central Ken of the story is played by Ryan Gosling, and he dreams of having a sleepover with Barbie at some point. There is no sex in Barbieland (indeed, the characters, like dolls, have no genitals), but Ken is driven by a remote, lizard-brain romantic impulse to be Barbie's boyfriend.

It's when Barbie and Ken leave Barbieland and enter the real world that they are introduced to the Forbidden Fruit. In this case, though, the Tree of Knowledge provides awareness of the patriarchy. In the real world, Ken finds, men run the world and women are generally oppressed. Ken also finds that men get to wear furs, talk about horses, sing Matchbox 20 songs, and feel something he had never encountered before: machismo. He brings the patriarchy back to Barbieland and wreaks havoc.

In a recent interview with Variety, Gosling talked about "Barbie," Ken, and the sweet, toy-like dynamic in Barbieland. Specifically, Gosling compared the relationship between Barbie and the Kens to the popular reality series "The Bachelorette," notably in the way each Ken has a single personality trait, and Bachelors don't exist unless they are directly interacting with the Bachelorette.